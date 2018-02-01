CHICAGO (CBS) — A white north suburban Republican state lawmaker is sponsoring recall legislation inspired by the Laquan McDonald case.
This after an activist says he couldn’t get any black lawmakers to touch it.
Activist and Illinois State Representative candidate Will Calloway is behind the Laquan McDonald Act that was buried in Springfield before.
“The three entities that we feel conspired to cover-up Laquan’s death are the mayor of Chicago, the city aldermen and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office,” says Calloway. “This Laquan McDonald legislation would give us the power to recall those three entities.”
State Representative Barbara Wheeler (R-Crystal Lake) is the sponsor.
“I am actually shocked and surprised that many of the Chicago representatives aren’t jumping up on top of this bill saying ‘I want sponsorship of this bill. I want to support this bill,'” says Wheeler.
They spoke at the scene where Laquan McDonald was shot to death near 40th and Pulaski in the Archer Heights neighborhood.