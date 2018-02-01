CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were charged with a home invasion early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.
They forcibly broke into a home about 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, according to Elgin police. After struggling with the homeowners, who they knew, the men ran off.
(Lukasz Naurecki; Pawel Naurecki; Oscar Landa | Elgin police)
Lukasz Naurecki, 31, of McHenry, was armed with a handgun during the robbery, while 25-year-old Pawel Naurecki, of Round Lake, was armed with a knife, police said.
Oscar Landa, 31, of Elgin, was unarmed during the robbery.
Lukasz Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, home invasion causing injury and trespass to a residence, police said.
Pawel Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon and trespass to residence, police said.
Landa was charged with a felony count of trespass to a residence, police said.
Landa’s bail was set at $50,000 and he was released from the Kane County Jail after posting bond, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
Lukasz Naurecki’s bail was set at $750,000 and Pawel Naurecki’s bail was set at $500,000, according to the sheriff’s office. They both remained in custody at the Kane County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Lukasz Naurecki’s next court date was scheduled for Feb. 7 while Pawel Naurecki was due back in court Feb. 14.
