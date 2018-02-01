Filed Under:Elgin, Elgin Police Department, home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were charged with a home invasion early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

They forcibly broke into a home about 1:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, according to Elgin police. After struggling with the homeowners, who they knew, the men ran off.

Screen Shot 2018 01 29 at 12.37.33 PM Trio Charged With Elgin Home Invasion

(Lukasz Naurecki; Pawel Naurecki; Oscar Landa | Elgin police)

Lukasz Naurecki, 31, of McHenry, was armed with a handgun during the robbery, while 25-year-old Pawel Naurecki, of Round Lake, was armed with a knife, police said.

Oscar Landa, 31, of Elgin, was unarmed during the robbery.

Lukasz Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a firearm, home invasion causing injury and trespass to a residence, police said.

Pawel Naurecki was charged with felony counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon and trespass to residence, police said.

Landa was charged with a felony count of trespass to a residence, police said.

Landa’s bail was set at $50,000 and he was released from the Kane County Jail after posting bond, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Lukasz Naurecki’s bail was set at $750,000 and Pawel Naurecki’s bail was set at $500,000, according to the sheriff’s office. They both remained in custody at the Kane County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Lukasz Naurecki’s next court date was scheduled for Feb. 7 while Pawel Naurecki was due back in court Feb. 14.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

