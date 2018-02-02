CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Democratic candidate for Illinois Attorney General, Nancy Rotering, says campaign finance is an issue int the crowded primary race.

But not a problem for her.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Democrat Nancy Rotering acknowledges she’s taken donations from utility companies in her campaign for attorney general.

But Rotering says she has a record of opposing utility rate hikes and other measures.

Voters might wonder why the businesses would support her.

“Frankly nobody was more surprised than I was to get those phone calls,” says Rotering. “Because those who represent the utilities know I’m a formidable opponent.”

The Highland Park mayor says she troubled by big donations that rival Kwame Raoul has taken from tobacco companies since the tobacco company settlements are still before the attorney general’s office.

“There is a direct conflict of interest there when you have people who are coming before the attorney general’s office, proving funds for an attorney general candidate,” says Rotering.

