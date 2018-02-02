(CBS) — A memo created by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee alleging abuse of surveillance authority by the Justice Department and FBI was released Friday after being declassified by the president.
Read it here:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who was in Chicago for a conference on taxes, blasted the president for allowing the public release of the document.
“President Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence,” she said. “By not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.”
More:
NEW: Rep. Nancy Pelosi says "Pres. Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief" b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
CBS News (@CBSNews) February 02, 2018
In a tweet earlier today, the President defended the decision.
More:
Full Carter Page Statement to Fox News: https://t.co/8wWf7rTsOA—
Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) February 02, 2018