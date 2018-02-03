CHICAGO (CBS) — A major honor for a legendary Bears linebacker.
When it came to Brian Urlacher getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the only question was would he get in on the first try.
The answer is yes.
Number 54 becomes the 28th Chicago Bear elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
And just the sixth to make it on the first ballot.
Hard to argue that he’s not the Bears best defensive player since the glory days of the 1980s, and maybe the best overall.
He was named first team All-Pro four times and is the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles.
Urlacher will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.