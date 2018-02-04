CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm advisory remains in effect Sunday morning as freezing rain and moderate snowfall continue to push through the Chicago area.

The advisory will remain in effect until noon in much of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing rain, which is primarily affecting the south suburbs, could create icy driving conditions into the afternoon, the weather service said. Drivers should allow extra travel time, reduce speed and increase following distances while traveling.

The majority of new snowfall is expected to hit the area before 2 p.m., with a slight chance of additional flurries after 3 p.m., the weather service said. Less than an inch of additional snowfall is expected throughout the daytime hours. The forecast also calls for patchy blowing snow that should move through the area before 4 p.m.

A daytime high of 24 degrees is expected on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph, the weather service said. At night, sub-zero wind chills are expected to push through the area, with winds reaching up to 25 mph.

Monday’s forecast calls for up to 3 inches of additional snowfall after 3 p.m., with a high of 18 degrees during the daytime hours and a low of 11 degrees at night, the weather service. The sub-zero wind chills are expected to stick around throughout much of Monday, with winds reaching up to 10 mph.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, O’Hare International Airport had seen 1.2 inches of snowfall, while Midway International Airport had seen an inch, the weather service said.

Areas in northwest Indiana have seen more snowfall than the city, the weather service said. As of 8 a.m., 1.8 inches of snow had fallen in Crown Point, while Valparaiso had seen 2.5 inches of snow by 9:30 a.m.

