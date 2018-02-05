CHICAGO (CBS) — John Mahoney, a longtime ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre and perhaps best known for his supporting role on the sitcom “Frasier,” has died, an official with the Chicago-based theater confirmed.
The death of Mahoney, 77, was first reported by TMZ. He died Sunday while in hospice in Chicago.
The gruff-sounding character actor starred in “Frasier” for 11 seasons as Martin Crane, the retired police officer father of Frasier (played by Kelsey Grammer) and Niles (played by David Hyde Pierce).
According to his Steppenwolf bio, Mahoney joined the theatre company in 1979. Although Mahoney is identified with Chicago and resided in Oak Park, he was born in 1940 in England, according to his biography on the Internet Movie Database.
He emigrated to the U.S. after World War II after his sister married an American G.I. He came relatively late to acting, when he was nearly 40.
Mahoney appeared in more than 30 Steppenwolf Theatre Company productions and received a Tony Award for his performance in “The House of Blue Leaves.”
Film credits include “Moonstruck,” “Tin Men,” “Say Anything,” “Primal Fear,” “Barton Fink” and “Flipped.” Mahoney’s “Say Anything” co-star, John Cusack, was among those expressing grief Monday.