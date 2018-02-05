WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: LATEST Radar | Current Conditions NWS AlertsTraffic Conditions | School Closings | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos
Filed Under:Chicago, John Mahoney, Oak Park, Obituary

CHICAGO (CBS) — John Mahoney, a longtime ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre and perhaps best known for his supporting role on the sitcom “Frasier,” has died, an official with the Chicago-based theater confirmed.

The death of Mahoney, 77, was first reported by TMZ. He died Sunday while in hospice in Chicago.

The gruff-sounding character actor starred in “Frasier” for 11 seasons as Martin Crane, the retired police officer father of Frasier (played by Kelsey Grammer) and Niles (played by David Hyde Pierce).

According to his Steppenwolf bio, Mahoney joined the theatre company in 1979. Although Mahoney is identified with Chicago and resided in Oak Park, he was born in 1940 in England, according to his biography on the Internet Movie Database.

He emigrated to the U.S. after World War II after his sister married an American G.I. He came relatively late to acting, when he was nearly 40.

fraze John Mahoney, Star Of Frasier, Dies

John Mahoney as Martin Crane, David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon star in NBC”s television comedy series ‘Frasier.’ Episode: ‘Mary Christmas’ – Martin, Niles and Daphne open Christmas presents as they watch Frasier host the holiday parade. (Gale Adler/Paramount)

Mahoney appeared in more than 30 Steppenwolf Theatre Company productions and received a Tony Award for his performance in “The House of Blue Leaves.”

Film credits include “Moonstruck,” “Tin Men,” “Say Anything,” “Primal Fear,” “Barton Fink” and “Flipped.” Mahoney’s “Say Anything” co-star, John Cusack, was among those expressing grief Monday.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch