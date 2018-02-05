CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Now that another Super Bowl has come and gone, some giant TVs could be going back to the store.
It’s sometimes called wardrobing – buying a massive TV for the Super Bowl and then returning it. Co-President of Abt Electronics Jon Abt said it was a prevalent issue in the 1980’s and 1990’s.
“I think the main issue was that they were so expensive at that time,” Abt said. “Just like people do with clothing sometimes, they would buy it and then go ahead and return it a week later.”
But he said it’s not much of a problem anymore, because TVs aren’t so expensive – but it still happens. Companies have implemented restocking fees in hopes of swaying shoppers away from the practice.
“Not only will it will take effort to return it, but they will be charged a fee,” Abt said.
Abt said they receive more returns from TVs being too small and customers having buyer’s remorse.