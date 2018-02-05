(WBBM Newsradio) – Chicago police have released surveillance video that shows the armed robbery of a South Side business, while a young child is present at the scene.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at a business in the 1700 block of West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Exterior video shows a man pacing back and forth; inside, he enters and shows a gun to someone behind the counter.
The person behind the counter hands over an envelope and other items. At one point, a child of about 3 years, wanders into the scene from behind the counter.
The gunman leaves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8227.