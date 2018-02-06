CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police Officer has been stripped of his police powers following allegations of criminal sexual assault.
Sources tell CBS 2’s Mai Martinez that on Sunday, a person who was in police custody at a hospital reported that the male officer who was guarding him sexually assaulted him.
Sources say that because of the severity of the allegations, the 6th District officer was immediately stripped of his police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation.
That investigation could result in criminal charges.
The officer is currently on desk duty.