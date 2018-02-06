CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago officials are thanking residents for enduring the city’s latest icy covering of snow this week, but they warn more is yet to come.
Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said Chicago’s snow fighting fleet of snow plows and salt spreaders are getting the roads under control, but he knows it was rough for awhile.
“I wanted to thank the residents for their patience during the snowfall last night. We obviously had this happen during rush hour,” Tully said.
He said more snow is expected Wednesday evening and again on Thursday.
At a tour of the city’s Snow Command center, Mayor Emanuel congratulated his team for a good, coordinated response and asks the public to make sure that this is a city of not only big shoulders, but big hearts.
“So if you know of a neighbor who is elderly, a neighbor who is disabled or for other health reasons needs some help, please check in on them,” he said.
Mayor Emanuel said if someone needs assistance call 311 or 911.