CHICAGO (CBS) — Mentors to a budding artist are helping him put a creation up for auction — and the response is amazing.
20-year-old Alan Echols has been working on embroidery at the Firehouse Art Studio in the University Village neighborhood. He lives at the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls and says art is a calming influence on his life.
Echols worked for three months on a project where he stitched a multi-colored heart. He has plans to sell it to start his art career. So, one of his instructors decided to hold an auction on Instagram.
Bidding started at $50. In just one day, offers jumped to $1,300 and several people have offered to buy art supplies.
“He’s a really special guy, so I’m not totally surprised that people heard about his story, they were inspired, and wanted to help him out,” said Firehouse Art Studio instructor Pearl Dick.
Echols said he embroidered a heart because “the world needs more love.”
“I’ve never had that much money before in my lifetime. I’m going to invest in art materials, and do more art,” Echols said.
The auction closes Thursday at 5 p.m.