(WBBM Newsradio) — The heavy snow we’re expecting creates unique health risks.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Dr. Brian Shortal of North Shore University Health System says as the amount of snow that falls increases, so do the health risks for some people.
Shortal says there’s also an increased risk of arm or back injuries when the amount of snow you shovel increases.
He recommends taking it easy while shoveling and if possible; shovel repeatedly to reduce the amount you have to do each time rather than waiting for the storm to pass and tackling the snow all at once.