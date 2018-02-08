CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hardware stores are bracing for runs on several key items with the big snow. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Chip Somerville, a floor manager at Chicago’s Clark-Devon Hardware said some things sell out very quickly when big snows come, including…
“ice melters, rock salt – that’s like one of the things that you are absolutely going to need and because of the way the temperatures are going up and down, and they are getting pretty low in the evening times, ice melter is going to be the preferred method,” he said.
Snow shovels and windshield washer fluid also go quickly.
Somerville said one thing people don’t tend to think of when it snows, but should, is lock deicer for their vehicles. He said locks can freeze in weather like this, and your key could break in your lock if it does.
And he said, before you head out to buy storm-related supplies, it’s a good idea to call ahead and make sure the store has what you need before you travel there. Somerville said sometimes, the store can let you know when particular items will be restocked and have it waiting for you after it arrives.