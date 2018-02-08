(WBBM Newsradio) — Metra might be a better alternative than driving to work Friday morning, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t face delays on the rails.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
The big problems on very snowy days on Metra are rail switches, which can get stuck because of the heavy snow.
That’s why the BNSF railroad is running on a special schedule with 10 fewer trains than normal to reduce the number of times its trains have to pass through switches.
And Metra’s Meg Reile says you can also expect delays on other lines, if for no other reason than a lot of people who don’t usually commute by rail are expected to use Metra.
Reile also suggests giving yourself extra time to get to your Metra station, because the snow will likely result in slick roads and slower traffic.