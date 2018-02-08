(CBS) – Add Cook County Circuit courts to the list of places that will be quiet Friday because of a significant snowstorm hitting the Chicago region.
Chief Judge Tim Evans announced Thursday evening that virtually all court activity will be suspended “to ensure no one is placed in a position of danger in getting to court.” The exceptions will be bond court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building (26th and California) and juvenile detention hearings at the Juvenile Center, the judge said.
All cases set for Friday will be rescheduled, he said. Monday is a holiday for the court.
The announcement comes as several school systems, including the Chicago Public Schools, are shutting down Friday.