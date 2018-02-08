(670 The Score) The White Sox have hired longtime MLB pitching coach Dave Duncan as an organization-wide pitching consultant, the team announced Thursday.
Duncan, 72, served 32 years as a pitching coach, which made him the longest-tenured pitching coach in baseball history. He has worked with the Indians (1980-’81), Mariners (1982), White Sox (1983-’86), A’s (1986-’95) and Cardinals (1996-2011).
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to watch the many talented pitchers in the White Sox organization and offer my own thoughts and impressions based on my coaching experience and knowledge,” Duncan said in a statement. “I have already been talking to Don Cooper and Curt Hasler, and the coach in me is excited to look for ways to contribute toward making a pitcher even a little bit better.”
During his distinguished career as a pitching coach, Duncan has worked with four Cy Young winners: LaMarr Hoyt in 1983 with the White Sox, Bob Welch in 1990 and Dennis Eckersley in 1992 with the A’s and Chris Carpenter in 2005 with the Cardinals.
Prior to coaching, Duncan played 11 seasons as a big league catcher. White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training next Wednesday.