CHICAGO (CBS) — The snowstorm is giving kids the day off school and for some adults, a day off work.

But others are wasting no time making money off the white stuff that will continue to fall throughout the weekend.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker is in Romeoville and explains how people are participating in this trickle-down snow economy.

Tucker talked to Sergio Fernandez who was clearing his driveway with a snow plow.

He’s also buying salt from a nearby hardware store to make sure no one slips and falls.

That means the hardware store is making money.

They’re not the only ones.

Those armed with snow shovels are walking door-to-door to make money.

Tucker says they’re getting in the neighborhood of $20 an hour for their efforts.

Tucker adds that there are big companies who come by to clear off what others can’t.

But she shes that because there’s so much snow, they’re able to double the money they’d normally charge.