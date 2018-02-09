CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning businesses about a series of smash-and-grab commercial burglaries in the North Side Lake View, Lincoln Park and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.
In each break-in, a male suspect shattered the front door or window of a business before entering and stealing property, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.
The first burglary occurred between January 21 and January 22 in the 2700 block of North Clybourn, police said.
The second happened about 6:30 a.m. January 27 in the 1800 block of West Wilson.
The third occurred between February 6 and February 7 in the 1400 block of West Irving Park.
No further description of the suspect was available.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.