CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a trio of armed robbers who have held up multiple people on the Northwest Side.
The three men implied they had a weapon during robberies about 11:40 p.m. February 6 in the 3300 block of North Albany.
They also struck around 11:30 a.m. January 21 in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
After the Sunnyside robbery, they drove off in a silver minivan.
They also displayed a handgun during a hold-up shortly after 6 p.m. on January 26 in the 3100 block of West Irving Park, according to police.
The suspects were described as three men between 20 and 30 years old, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
