CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Teachers for West Chicago Community High School are taking a job action short of a strike, for now, as they try to negotiate a contract with District 94.

The West Chicago High School Teacher’s Association said 141 teachers will be working to the letter of the contract, “working to terms,” most days from now on. That means teachers will not be coming in early to work or staying late on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays unless they’re specifically paid extra to come in early or stay late. Their normal start and finish times are 7:30 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. The only members exempt from this action are those who have paid assignments before 7:30 a.m. and after 3:10 p.m.

“Our students always come first, but we are tired of the Board of Education putting teachers, and the students we care about, last. We are through working extra hours without being paid,” WCHSTA President Brad Larson said, in a statement. “Until the board appropriately recognizes the hard work of our teachers and what we do for our students, we are going to give the district exactly what it’s paying for.”

Their contract expired at the beginning of this school year. Negotiations started in April 2016. The union said salary and step increases remain the major negotiating points.

“This is not about money. We know the district has the money to meet our requests without raising taxes. This is clearly an attempt to divide our membership and break up our union,” Larson said. “We won’t stand for it. Our teachers and students and the community deserve better. District 94 is able to offer a salary that both attracts and retains quality professionals so we can continue providing an excellent education. The Board of Education, under the leadership of its president, Gary Saake, has chosen to drag out this process with proposals that only include concessions when it could have resolved the remaining issues months ago.”

Teachers have authorized a strike, but have not set a date for one. Contract talks resume next Monday evening.

There are 141 teachers in District 94, serving nearly 2,100 students from West Chicago, Winfield and Carol Stream.

WBBM has asked for comment from District 94.