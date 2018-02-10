CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service says to expect another one to three inches of snow during the overnight period.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place through Sunday afternoon.
Here are the latest snow totals for the area:
Willow Springs (Cook)……………………12.4
Joliet Lock/dam (Will)…………………..12.0
Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)…………………..12.0
Park Forest (Cook)………………………11.0
Alsip (Cook)……………………………11.0
Joliet 2n (Will)………………………..10.6
Plainfield 2SSE (Will)…………………..10.6
New Lenox 3E (Will)……………………..10.5
Oak Lawn 2WNW (Cook)…………………….10.4
Chicago Ridge (Cook)…………………….10.4
Mokena 1W (Will)………………………..10.4
Oak Lawn (Cook)…………………………10.1
Romeoville (Will)………………………..9.8
Worth (Cook)…………………………….9.3
Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook)……………………9.3
Oak Park 2S (Cook)……………………….9.2
Midway Coop (Cook)……………………….9.1
Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)………………….9.0
Minooka (Grundy)…………………………9.0
Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page)………………….9.0
Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)………………..8.9
Oak Park 1NNE (Cook)……………………..8.9
Woodstock (McHenry)………………………8.7
Crete 3E (Will)………………………….8.7
Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)…………….8.7
Park Ridge (Cook)………………………..8.7
Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page)……………………8.5
Countryside 1ENE (Cook)…………………..8.5
Genoa (De Kalb)………………………….8.5
Naperville 1NW (Du Page)………………….8.4
Manhattan (Will)…………………………8.3
Manhattan 5ENE (Will)…………………….8.3
Morris (Grundy)………………………….8.2
Westmont (Du Page)……………………….8.1
Ohare (Cook)…………………………….8.0
Lincolnwood 2E (Cook)…………………….7.9
Geneva 4WSW (Kane)……………………….7.8
Mendota (La Salle)……………………….7.7
Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)………………….7.7
Schaumburg 2E (Cook)……………………..7.6
Yorkville 2SE (Kendall)…………………..7.6
Peotone (Will)…………………………..7.6
Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)…………………..7.6
Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall)…………………7.6
Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)…………………7.5
Lake Villa 2WSW (Lake)……………………7.5
Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake)……………………7.5
St. Charles (Kane)……………………….7.4
Harwood Heights (Cook)……………………7.3
Paw Paw (Lee)……………………………7.2
Lake Zurich (Lake)……………………….7.2
Chicago 6ESE (Cook)………………………7.2
North Aurora 2NE (Kane)…………………..7.1
Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page)……………………7.1
Rockford 6S (Winnebago)…………………..7.0
La Salle (La Salle)………………………7.0
Mundelein 2WNW (Lake)…………………….7.0
Gurnee 2NE (Lake)………………………..7.0
Elgin 2W (Kane)………………………….7.0
Botanic Gardens (Cook)……………………7.0
Elgin (Kane)…………………………….6.9
Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page)…………………..6.9
Steward (Lee)……………………………6.8
Machesney Park 3ENE (Winnebago)……………6.8
New Lenox 4SE (Will)……………………..6.8
Highwood 1S (Lake)……………………….6.8
Waukegan 2N (Lake)……………………….6.8
Geneva 1SSW (Kane)……………………….6.8
Batavia 1WSW (Kane)………………………6.7
Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)…………………6.7
Barrington (Lake)………………………..6.7
Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)……………………6.7
Rockford (Winnebago)……………………..6.6
Mundelein (Lake)…………………………6.6
Gurnee 2W (Lake)…………………………6.6
Batavia (Kane)…………………………..6.6
Riverwoods (Lake)………………………..6.5
Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)…………………..6.5
Lincolnshire 1N (Lake)……………………6.5
Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy)…………………6.5
Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)…………………..6.5
Byron 3N (Ogle)………………………….6.4
Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)……………….6.4
Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)………………..6.3
Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)……………..6.3
Hebron (McHenry)…………………………6.3
Dixon 3NNW (Lee)…………………………6.2
St. Charles 6NW (Kane)……………………6.2
Elgin 1S (Kane)………………………….6.2
Arlington Heights 3SSW (Cook)……………..6.2
Elgin (Kane)…………………………….6.2
Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)……………………6.2
Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)…………………..6.2
Morris 6ESE (Grundy)……………………..6.2
Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)……………..6.2
Batavia 2WNW (Kane)………………………6.1
Cary (McHenry)…………………………..6.1
Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)…………………….6.0
De Kalb (De Kalb)………………………..5.7
Palatine 1NNE (Cook)……………………..5.7
Peru 1ENE (La Salle)……………………..5.6
Batavia 1WNW (Kane)………………………5.6
De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb)…………………….5.6
Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)……………………5.5
Ottawa 2N (La Salle)……………………..5.4
Capron (Boone)…………………………..5.4
Elburn (Kane)……………………………5.4
Rochelle (Ogle)………………………….5.0
Ashton (Lee)…………………………….5.0
Cortland (De Kalb)……………………….4.8
Dwight (Livingston)………………………3.0
Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)………………….2.6