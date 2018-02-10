CHICAGO (CBS) — Evergreen Park Community High School has launched an investigation after a picture surfaces on social media showing students spelling out a racial slur.
In the picture, each student had one letter on their costume for a play.
CBS 2 has chosen to blur several of those letters.
The school has postponed the play that was set for this weekend.
In an email to CBS 2, Evergreen Park Superintendent Tom O’Malley writes in part: “We have a very diverse and caring student body and there is no room in our school for disrespect towards any students. These types of actions will not be tolerated in Evergreen Park Community High School.”