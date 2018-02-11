CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter storm that hit portions of the Chicago area with more than 10 inches of snowfall is expected to taper off Sunday morning after a final dusting that could bring another inch of accumulation.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon, when the last bit of snow is expected to fall, the weather service said.

After Friday’s heavy snowfall, which brought more than 10 inches of accumulation to portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the winter storm picked back up late Saturday, bringing 3 inches of new snow by 6 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Hey #Chicago, does it feel like it is snowing every single day lately?? Well, it has and accumulated for the past NINE straight! This ties a record for the longest stretch of consecutive days with measurable snow for The Windy City! Only has happened two other times since 1885! pic.twitter.com/zmgtdV8HHG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2018

Chicago has recorded measurable snowfall every day since Feb. 3, tying a record for the longest such stretch that’s only been matched twice since 1885, the weather service said. As of 5:55 a.m., O’Hare International Airport had seen 11 inches of snowfall since Thursday, while Midway International Airport had seen 12.3 inches by 6 a.m.

The southwest suburbs have been hardest hit by the storm. As of 8 a.m., Joliet had seen 14.1 inches of snowfall, while Crest Hill had recorded 14.3 inches of accumulation by 8:33 a.m., the weather service said.

Snowfall reports from evening of Feb 10 into morning of Feb 11. https://t.co/qeWFemFI9o pic.twitter.com/YoSwskUkBc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2018

On Sunday, the snowy conditions continued to cause headaches for people traveling in the Chicago area. The weather service advised drivers to use caution while traveling on snow-covered roads with limited visibilities.

In addition, Chicago’s airports were experiencing over a hundred snow-related delays on Sunday morning.

As of 10 a.m., 138 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, and another 20 other flights were grounded at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays at both airports averaged less than 15 minutes.

Looking on the bright side, the forecast for the upcoming week calls for sunny, dry conditions after the pesky storm moves out of the area Sunday afternoon, the weather service said. A high in the low 20s is in the forecast for Monday, with temperatures expected to push to nearly 40 degrees on Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)