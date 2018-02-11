CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine’s Day may have you thinking romance, flowers, and sharing a drink with the one you love.
Mixologist Jennifer Contraveos visits CBS 2 to share some seasonal sips for the approaching holiday!
Chocolate Negroni
1 oz. Bombay Sapphire
¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino
¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
¼ oz. dark crème de cacao
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Orange Wedge Garnish
Grated Valrhona Chocolate Garnish
Method: Stir and strain on ice into Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange wedge + grated Valrhona chocolate
Martini & Rossi Rose Spritz
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
4 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Sparkling Rose
2 oz. IZZE Grapefruit Soda
Ruby Grapefruit Slice for Garnish
Method: Build on top of wine glass.
Golden Sbagliato
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso
1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter
Orange Wedge Garnish
Edible Gold as desired
Method: Build on 3 ice cubes and top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco into a Stemmed Goblet. Garnish with orange wedge on skewer + edible gold