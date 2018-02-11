WINTER WEATHER: LATEST Radar | Current Conditions NWS AlertsTraffic Conditions | School Closings | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos | Worst Chicago Snowstorms Ever |
CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine’s Day may have you thinking romance, flowers, and sharing a drink with the one you love.

Mixologist Jennifer Contraveos visits CBS 2 to share some seasonal sips for the approaching holiday!

Chocolate Negroni

1 oz. Bombay Sapphire

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Rubino

¾ oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

¼ oz. dark crème de cacao

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Orange Wedge Garnish

Grated Valrhona Chocolate Garnish

Method: Stir and strain on ice into Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange wedge + grated Valrhona chocolate

 

Martini & Rossi Rose Spritz

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

4 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Sparkling Rose

2 oz. IZZE Grapefruit Soda

Ruby Grapefruit Slice for Garnish

Method: Build on top of wine glass.

 

Golden Sbagliato

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Rosso

1 oz. MARTINI & ROSSI Riserva Speciale Bitter

Orange Wedge Garnish

Edible Gold as desired

Method: Build on 3 ice cubes and top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco into a Stemmed Goblet. Garnish with orange wedge on skewer + edible gold

