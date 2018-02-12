CHICAGO (CBS) — The following are snowfall totals for the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (latest readings at 7:30 a.m.)
Northern Illinois Location (County)………..Snowfall(inches)
Aurora (Kane)……………………………5.0
La Salle (La Salle)………………………4.8
Mendota (La Salle)……………………….4.8
St. Charles (Kane)……………………….4.7
Ottawa 1NW (La Salle)…………………….4.5
Peru 1ENE (La Salle)……………………..4.3
Schaumburg 2E (Cook)……………………..4.2
Sheridan 3SSE (La Salle)………………….4.2
Crete 3E (Will)………………………….4.2
Ottawa 2N (La Salle)……………………..4.1
Chicago 6ESE (Cook)………………………4.0
Homewood (Cook)………………………….4.0
Countryside 1ENE (Cook)…………………..4.0
Darien (Du Page)…………………………4.0
Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page)……………………4.0
Naperville 2SE (Du Page)………………….4.0
Burr Ridge 2SW (Du Page)………………….4.0
Highwood 1S (Lake)……………………….4.0
Marseilles (La Salle)…………………….4.0
Ottawa (La Salle)………………………..4.0
Plainfield (Will)………………………..4.0
Elmhurst 1ESE (Du Page)…………………..3.9
Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)…………….3.9
Naperville 1NW (Du Page)………………….3.9
Batavia 1WSW (Kane)………………………3.9
Joliet 2n (Will)…………………………3.9
Botanic Gardens (Cook)……………………3.8
Hebron (McHenry)…………………………3.8
Plainfield 5SW (Kendall)………………….3.8
Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake)……………………3.8
Romeoville (Will)………………………..3.8
Park Ridge (Cook)………………………..3.7
De Kalb 1SW (De Kalb)…………………….3.7
Montgomery 1SSE (Kendall)…………………3.7
Woodstock (McHenry)………………………3.7
Oak Park 2S (Cook)……………………….3.6
Midlothian (Cook)………………………..3.6
Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)……………..3.6
De Kalb (De Kalb)………………………..3.6
Manhattan 2SE (Will)……………………..3.6
Westmont (Du Page)……………………….3.6
Elgin (Kane)…………………………….3.5
Capron (Boone)…………………………..3.5
Oak Lawn (Cook)………………………….3.5
Chicago Ridge (Cook)……………………..3.5
Palos Park 1SW (Cook)…………………….3.5
Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook)……………..3.5
Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)……………………3.5
Elmhurst (Du Page)……………………….3.5
Sugar Grove 1NE (Kane)……………………3.5
North Aurora 2NE (Kane)…………………..3.5
Elgin 2W (Kane)………………………….3.5
Lincolnshire 1N (Lake)……………………3.5
Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)…………………..3.5
Riverwoods (Lake)………………………..3.5
Algonquin 1N (McHenry)……………………3.5
New Lenox 2SE (Will)……………………..3.5
Lockport 1SE (Will)………………………3.5
New Lenox 3E (Will)………………………3.5
Lake Zurich (Lake)……………………….3.5
Midway Coop (Cook)……………………….3.5
Willow Springs (Cook)…………………….3.5
Elgin (Kane)…………………………….3.4
Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page)……………………3.4
Elgin 1S (Kane)………………………….3.4
Batavia 1WNW (Kane)………………………3.4
Geneva 1SSW (Kane)……………………….3.4
Wonder Lake 1WNW (McHenry)………………..3.4
Mokena 1W (Will)…………………………3.4
Ohare (Cook)…………………………….3.4
Genoa (De Kalb)………………………….3.3
Harwood Heights (Cook)……………………3.3
Byron 3N (Ogle)………………………….3.3
Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)…………………..3.3
Roscoe 2se (Winnebago)……………………3.3
St. Charles 6NW (Kane)……………………3.2
Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)………………..3.2
Manhattan 5ENE (Will)…………………….3.2
Rockford 1NW (Winnebago)………………….3.2
Rockford 6S (Winnebago)…………………..3.2
Manhattan (Will)…………………………3.2
Oak Lawn 2NW (Cook)………………………3.1
Batavia 2WNW (Kane)………………………3.1
Gurnee 2W (Lake)…………………………3.1
Elburn (Kane)……………………………3.0
Hoffman Estates 5W (Cook)…………………3.0
Bridgeview 1NNW (Cook)……………………3.0
Alsip (Cook)…………………………….3.0
Worth (Cook)…………………………….3.0
Lincolnwood 2E (Cook)…………………….3.0
Morris 6ESE (Grundy)……………………..3.0
Geneva 4WSW (Kane)……………………….3.0
Elburn (Kane)……………………………3.0
Mundelein (Lake)…………………………3.0
Cary (McHenry)…………………………..3.0
Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)…………………3.0
Joliet Lock/dam (Will)……………………3.0
Morris (Grundy)………………………….3.0
Paw Paw (Lee)……………………………3.0
Batavia (Kane)…………………………..2.9
Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)…………………..2.9
Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy)…………………2.9
Mundelein 2WNW (Lake)…………………….2.9
Mundelein (Lake)…………………………2.9
De Kalb (De Kalb)………………………..2.8
Waukegan 2N (Lake)……………………….2.8
Streator 1WSW (La Salle)………………….2.8
Ashton (Lee)…………………………….2.7
Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)…………………..2.6
Rockford (Winnebago)……………………..2.6
Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)……………….2.5
Peotone (Will)…………………………..2.4
Dwight (Livingston)………………………2.0
Herscher 3E (Kankakee)……………………2.0
Steward (Lee)……………………………2.0
Bonfield 4WSW (Kankakee)………………….1.5
Momence (Kankakee)……………………….1.5
St Anne (Kankakee)……………………….1.1
Chatsworth (Livingston)…………………..1.0
Fairbury (Livingston)…………………….1.0
Chatsworth (Livingston)…………………..1.0
Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)……………………0.7
Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois)…………………0.6
Northwest Indiana Location (County)………..Snowfall(inches)
Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)………………….4.0
Munster 2NNW (Lake)………………………4.0
Dyer 1WNW (Lake)…………………………3.5
Porter 1S (Porter)……………………….3.3
Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)…………………..3.0
Gary 5ENE (Lake)…………………………3.0
Crown Point (Lake)……………………….2.5
Valparaiso 1ESE (Porter)………………….2.5
Valparaiso 1NNW (Porter)………………….2.5
Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter)………………….2.4
Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)………………….2.3
Hebron 4NE (Porter)………………………2.2
(w9opr)Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)……………2.0
Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)…………………..2.0
(kb9f)Valparaiso 4S (Porter)………………2.0
De Motte 1SSW (Jasper)……………………1.5
De Motte 1NNW (Jasper)……………………1.4
Lake Village (Newton)…………………….1.1
De Motte 6S (Jasper)……………………..1.0
De Motte 4SW (Jasper)…………………….1.0
Morocco (Newton)…………………………1.0
Rensselaer (Jasper)………………………0.8
Mount Ayr 2NNE (Newton)…………………..0.7
Remington (Jasper)……………………….0.1