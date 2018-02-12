(WBBM Newsradio) — Priests and nuns and others connected with the Chicago Archdiocese say about 80 people have signed up to fast – for at least part of the 40 days of Lent — as a show of support for the Dreamers.
“I’m receiving the Eucharist every day and drinking Powerade and Vitamin Water and staying hydrated, and I’ve actually never felt better in my life,” Father Gary Graf of St. Procopius in Pilsen said at a Monday news conference.
Father Graf led the way, and now other priests and nuns will begin a fast to draw attention to the plight of the Dreamers. Some will do it on a one-day-a-week basis.
Graf says he’d planned to stop now but has decided to continue his fast for another few days because he believes Washington is close to making a positive decision about the future of those affected by DACA – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.