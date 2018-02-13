CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Amtrak passengers making their way to Michigan from Chicago’s Union Station complained Monday night of feeling sick when the train unexpectedly stopped twice along the way.
Eastbound Wolverines #352 had weather-related problems near Michigan City and again near Niles, Michigan. Mimi Brun said she thought she might pass out, when the heat went out and the restrooms went out of order.
“None of the toilets were working. They told people you absolutely cannot use the toilets. What are people supposed to do? Little kids were screaming,” she said.
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said they’re constantly monitoring the conditions of the tracks, and at some point, decided to ensure the safety of passengers, they had to alter the train.
“So at one point we had to remove the cars from the train and that is part of the reason why there was a wait and even not having heat for a little bit – they had to shut off the power and cut the cars,” Abrams said.
The total delay was just over four hours.