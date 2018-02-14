White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia.(Getty Images)
(670 The Score) White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia won his arbitration case with the team and will earn the $6.7 million he requested in 2018.
A three-member arbitration panel ruled in Garcia’s favor in a hearing that was held in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Garcia, 26, was an All-Star for the first time in 2017, when he set career-best marks with a .330 batting average, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and an .885 OPS.
The White Sox lost both of their arbitration cases this offseason, as infielder Yolmer Sanchez recently received a favorable ruling and will make $2.35 million this season.