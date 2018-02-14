By Michelle M. Guilbeau



Black History Month is observed in February every year. The month is dedicated to remember important achievements and contributions of African American throughout the history of the United States. Chicago has no shortage of Black History Month celebrations, and as a city, Chicago embraces the opportunity to honor the often neglected accomplishments of African Americans throughout our nation’s history. Here you find the 5 best ways to celebrate Black History Month in Chicago.

Loyola Park

1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.

Chicago, IL 60626

(312) 742-7529

www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/black-history-month-celebration-loyola

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Loyola Park Advisory Council is sponsoring an event to celebrate the rich culture of the African-American, African and Caribbean families at the park. The event will include historical remembrances, music, refreshments and spoken words.

DuSable Museum Of African American History

740 E 56th Place

Chicago, IL 60637

(773) 947-0600

www.dusablemuseum.org

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, Feb, 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

An interactive and multimedia concert titled, The Evolution of African-American Music (from Africa to Hip Hop) will for held for all ages. The educational concert will teach participants the ways in which numerous styles of African American Music are connected. Not only will participants explore the history of African-American music, they will also be entertained.

Buntrock Hall

Chicago Symphony Center

220 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60604

(312) 294-3000

www.cso.org/ticketsandevents/production-details-2017-18/volunteer-events/aan-identity-of-color-feb24

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at 4 p.m.

There will be a screening of the 1927 silent film The Scar of Shame, featuring new music by the talented composer and conductor Reneé Baker. The silent film shows the conflicts between higher and lower classes and their roles in the way black women were unfairly treated. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s African American Network will be hosting the event and tickets are required.

Mandrake Park

3858 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

(312) 742-7529

www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/black-history-event-mandrake

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mandrake Park hosts an Annual Community Black History Program to celebrate Black History Month. All ages are welcome to attend and refreshments will be served along with performances and music. This is a free family-friendly event.

Chicago Children’s Choir

Symphony Center

220 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 849-8300

www.ccchoir.org/event/black-history-month-concert-series-5/

Date: Feb.14 through Feb. 16, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.

The Black History Month Concert Series presented by Target will be held on the listed dates. More than 4,000 students and the esteemed Voice of Chicago, a premier mixed-voice ensemble will perform at the Symphony Center. Seating is limited and patrons will be seated on a first come basis.

