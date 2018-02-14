CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed by a carjacker who crashed the car he stole Tuesday evening in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.
The carjacker, a 29-year-old man, approached a 31-year-old man in his vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walton, police said.
The carjacker opened the car door, hit him in the face, dragged him out of the vehicle and drove away, according to Chicago Police.
A few minutes later, the carjacker crashed the stolen car into two other vehicles in the 800 block of N. Larabee, police said.
About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police learned that the driver of one of the cars that was hit was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medical Center.
The carjacker was identified by the owner of the stolen car and taken into custody, police said.
He is currently at Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The 31-year-old man is in good condition at Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.
