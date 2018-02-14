CHICAGO (CBS) — People are not the only ones who get to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Several animals at Brookfield Zoo received heart-shaped treats from the animal care staff on Wednesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The western lowland gorillas, southern hairy-nosed wombats, and Przewalski’s horses’ received valentines made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin; and the gray seals received heart-shaped gelatin goodies.
The zoo’s animal care staff are “always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals. One way is by providing them with a variety of different enrichment and food items they normally do not receive on a regular basis.”
Below are some of the love-filled moments captured.
Scooter, a nearly 2-month-old gray seal at Brookfield Zoo, seemed to enjoy the Valentine’s Day treat made of gelatin as well as some snow that his animal care staff provided him. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)
Boone (left) and Lily, 13-year-old gray seals at Brookfield Zoo, with a Valentine’s Day treat made of gelatin. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)
Nora, a 4-year-old western lowland gorilla at Brookfield Zoo, seemed to enjoy the heart-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin for Valentine’s Day that the animal care staff provided her and the rest of the gorilla group. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)
Kambora, a 17-year-old southern hairy-nosed wombat at Brookfield Zoo, received heart-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin for Valentine’s Day. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)
A Przewalski’s horse at Brookfield Zoo eyes the Valentine’s Day treats provided by the animal care staff. The heart-shaped goodies are made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin.(Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)
The animal care staff at Brookfield Zoo provided Koola, a 22-year-old western lowland gorilla, and the rest of the gorilla group with heart-shaped Valentine’s Day treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin. (Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)