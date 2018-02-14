CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Whether you like to be cheesy, spice things up or keep it sweet, why not treat your Valentine to a treat?
Chicagoans love their beef sandwiches – maybe just as much as their significant other, so Bunoa Beef has a special offer on Valentine’s Day to make the day extra special.
Buona Beef is asking guests to share the love and share the flavor this Valentine’s Day. Any guest that says, “I want to share the flavor” from 4 p.m. until close on Feb. 14 in any of Buona Beef’s 21 Chicagoland locations will get two seven-inch beef sandwiches for the price of one.
And as an added bonus, Buona Beef wants the love to continue. Guests who share pictures of themselves “Sharing the Flavor” via social media and tag Buona Beef will be entered to win a romantic overnight stay in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.