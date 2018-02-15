CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A nine million dollar project to refurbish a South Side institution is complete.
WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
The Carter G. Woodson Regional Library at 95th and Halsted was named for the father of Black History Month.
“This is the home of the Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection. This is the premier African American research collection in the Midwest and it’s actually the second largest in the country,” says Chicago Public Library Commissioner Brian Bannon who calls the space a gem.
The library had fallen into disrepair.
Trinity United Church of Christ was part of the charge, along with community members and academics, to do something about it.
Monica Moss is the wife of pastor Dr. Otis Moss III.
“We are elated that this great institution will continue to serve,” says Moss.
She says it’s one of the most beautiful and coolest looking buildings in the city.
Moss says it’s not just a place about the past but it’s also equipped for the digital age, including 3D printing.