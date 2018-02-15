CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A local insurance advisor is warning seniors on Medicaid and Medicare not to ignore letters from the state.
Or they could find themselves unable to visit their doctors.
WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
It’s called the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative.
“A lot of senior think it’s junk mail,” says insurance advisor David Lowery.
“Here I am, with degrees, and I didn’t have a clue on what to do,” says Dr. Etta Guest, a PhD who is also one of Lowery’s clients.
“We’re actually taking clients out of the Medicare field and putting them in a state plan,” says Lowery.
It’s substandard, Lowery contends, with a very small network of doctors.
“So they’re trying to pull these people off their federal benefits,” says Lowery.
There’s a February 28 deadline to opt out.
Lowery, who’s also president of the Living and Driving While Black Foundation, says people should call the number on the letter and tell the representative they do not want to be on the state plan.