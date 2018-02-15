(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have acquired center Chris DiDomenico from the Senators in exchange for defenseman Ville Pokka, they announced late Thursday afternoon.
DiDomenico, 28, has registered 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 10 games for Ottawa this season. He’ll report to AHL Rockford for the Blackhawks.
Pokka, 23, was acquired by the Blackhawks in October 2014. He never played an NHL game for them.
In additional news Thursday, the Blackhawks recalled goalie Jean-Francois Berube from Rockford and assigned goalie Jeff Glass. Berube has a 2.37 goals against average and .920 save percentage with the Icehogs this year.
Glass, a 32-year-old rookie, had struggled with a 3.31 goals against average and .898 save percentage.
Anton Forsberg is expected to start in net when the Blackhawks host the Ducks on Thursday evening.