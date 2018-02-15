SCHOOL SHOOTING: Accused School Gunman Nikolas Cruz Confesses, Police Say | Trump To Children After Mass Shooting: 'You Are Never Alone' | Coach Killed Protecting Students Hailed As Hero | Full Coverage, CBS Miami
By Brad Edwards
Filed Under:2 Investigators, Brad Edwards, crumb rubber, Niles Park District

(CBS) — There was an emergency meeting of the Niles Park District Board Thursday, following a 2 Investigation about safety concerns over a new indoor soccer field where young athletes play.

The field at the new LoVerde Sports & Recreation Center contains crumb rubber – pieces of ground up tires. The jury is still out on the safety of the material.

Police officers were on hand during the contentious meeting.

A panel of tire industry reps vouched for the safety of the crumb rubber infill.

“If there were any health issues at all with crumb rubber after 40 years in this industry, I’d be first to point it out,” Richard Gust said.

Then it was public comment time. Speakers included environmentalists to moms to a representative for  Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo; they said they would like the material removed.

No decision was made Thursday night.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch