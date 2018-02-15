CBS 2Venric Mark #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs as Micah Hyde #18 of the Iowa Hawkeyes chases him on October 27, 2012 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Welcome to CBS 2 on CBSChicago.com! CBS 2 has joined forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Chicago to […]

WBBM NewsradioVenric Mark #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs as Micah Hyde #18 of the Iowa Hawkeyes chases him on October 27, 2012 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Park Ridge, Illinois Welcome to WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM, The Home of Chicago Bears Radio, on CBSChicago.com! WBBM Newsradio 780 & […]

670 The ScoreVenric Mark #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs as Micah Hyde #18 of the Iowa Hawkeyes chases him on October 27, 2012 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Welcome to 670 The Score, the home of Cubs Radio, on CBSChicago.com! The Score is partners with CBS 2 TV and WBBM […]