(CBS) — There was an emergency meeting of the Niles Park District Board Thursday, following a 2 Investigation about safety concerns over a new indoor soccer field where young athletes play.
The field at the new LoVerde Sports & Recreation Center contains crumb rubber – pieces of ground up tires. The jury is still out on the safety of the material.
Police officers were on hand during the contentious meeting.
A panel of tire industry reps vouched for the safety of the crumb rubber infill.
“If there were any health issues at all with crumb rubber after 40 years in this industry, I’d be first to point it out,” Richard Gust said.
Then it was public comment time. Speakers included environmentalists to moms to a representative for Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo; they said they would like the material removed.
No decision was made Thursday night.