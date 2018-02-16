(670 The Score) The Cubs have added depth to their bullpen, officially signing reliever Shae Simmons to a major league split contract on Friday.
Simmons, 27, has a 3.50 ERA over 42 career relief appearances spanning stops in Atlanta and Seattle. He has limited hitters to a .200 average and .592 OPS.
Simmons has pitched in the big leagues since debuting with the Braves in 2014. He underwent Tommy John surgery a year later.
The Cubs also announced that they have placed pitcher Drew Smyly on the 60-day disabled list. Smyly, signed by the Cubs this offseason, is recovering from Tommy John surgery.