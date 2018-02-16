CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A person was found stabbed to death Friday morning following a crash in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.
The male, whose age was not immediately known, was found with stab wounds to his body about 4:40 a.m. after the vehicle he was riding in crashed in the 4800 block of West Diversey, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.
It was not immediately known where the stabbing happened, police said.
The vehicle’s driver was uncooperative with investigators and “combative” with medical personnel while he was being treated at the scene of the crash, police said. He was arrested for battery.
