CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago area man said he would like to reach out to the people affected by the mass shooting in South Florida, because he’s survived a massacre himself.

“I mean, the whole idea of somebody just walking in and somebody pull out a gun and start shooting people. When you see bodies just drop like dominoes,” said Garrett Evans.

It was almost 11 years ago when Garrett Evans was sitting in German class at Virginia Tech and the shooting started.

He watched as a girl in front of him was shot and his instructor was shot. And Evans was shot in both legs. Thirty-two people died and another 17 were wounded in the mass shooting. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.

“I mean those are the things you don’t forget. And then at the same time, I gotta look at three scars every day when I put on a pair of pants,” he said.

“And I never wish that on anyone to go through something like that.”

Evans said he would like to help the people in Florida, if he can.

“My thing is this, never forget it. It’s okay to condemn the actions of somebody, but you never want to hang on to the hurt and the pain from what happened, because it will kill you sooner than later. I’ve seen it.”