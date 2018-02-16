(CBS/WBBM Newsradio) — Thousands of friends, family and fellow officers began paying their respects Friday to Cmdr. Paul Bauer, the high-ranking police official who was slain in Chicago’s Loop earlier this week.

Fellow members of the Chicago Police Department carried Bauer’s casket into Our Nativity of the Lord Church in Bridgeport.

The solemn journey from a funeral home the church was watched by hundreds of young children from mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy. They skipped part of lunch and recess to pay their respects.

“I was proud of how they handled themselves,” school dean Dawn Creed said. “They know the importance of life, and this was a tragic event, and sadly it’s probably not the only one we’ll have to go through.”

Every few feet along the route, blue ribbons of tribute for Bauer, who was commander of the 18th Police District-Near North.

“The man is loved. We’re showing our support,” resident Neva Shields said.

Family of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham IV, who was killed in 2010, is here at wake for Commander Paul Bauer. Wortham's mother Carolyn says she didn't know Bauer but needed to be here. "We're all family," she says. @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/iUCp4GDewP — Stephen Miller (@ssmiller) February 16, 2018

Among the visitors offering condolences Friday were Mayor Rahm Emanuel and former Police Supt. Gary McCarthy.

Current Police Supt. Eddie Johnson thanked the city of Chicago for showing their support for his department following Tuesday’s tragedy.

“The healing process starts today for CPD, as well as the family, and this is going to be a difficult two days but we can get through it,” Johnson said.

Bauer, 53, is survived by a wife and daughter. His private funeral is Saturday at the church.