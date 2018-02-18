CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A rare Pablo Picasso creation was stolen from the lobby of a Milwaukee appraisal firm where it was on display.
The etching, known as Torero, or bullfighter, was created by the renowned artist in 1949.
One of the partners of DeLind Fine Art Appraisals L.L.C. said they noticed the Picasso was missing Friday as they were leaving and called police. The piece is worth between $35,000 to $45,000.
Partner Bill DeLind confirmed the artwork was located in the lobby of their building. The piece did not have a price or artist name attached to it.
“This is intentional. We didn’t want to attract someone who was just looking at values,” DeLind told CBS 58. “Somebody either knew what they were doing or just got lucky.”
DeLind has spent the weekend contacting museums and art galleries around the country in the hopes that the thief may try to sell the piece and get busted.