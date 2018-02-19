Michal Kempny.(Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)
(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Michal Kempny to the Capitals for a conditional third-round pick, they announced Monday.
The move comes as the Blackhawks have struggled mightily, residing in last place in the Central Division and sitting 11 points outside of the final wild-card spot. The Capitals have a pair of third-round picks in 2018 — their own and the Maple Leafs’ — and the Blackhawks will receive the higher of the two, according to reports.
Kempy, 27, had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 31 games for the Blackhawks this season. He has spent both of his NHL seasons in Chicago. He’s on track to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.