CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition (ICJC) announced Monday the launch of a new statewide effort aimed at encouraging Illinois to embrace renewable energy and carbon-free power.
The initiative is called “Listen. Lead. Share. A conversation about winning a clean, equitable energy future.”
ICJC members said their policy goals include:
- Ensuring equitable benefits across the state;
- Moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050;
- Cutting carbon pollution from the state’s power sector by 2030;
- And immediately electrifying the transportation sector.
For this to happen, the coalition said a robust, statewide conversation needs to happen.
“We are calling on every Illinois politician, including those, Republican and Democratic alike, campaigning for governor, every community leader, and every voter to commit to these goals and join the conversation, so the state wins a clean, equitable energy future,” said Jen Walling, executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council.
U.S. Congress members Rep. Mike Quigley and Rep. Robin Kelly were at the event.
“On this President’s Day, it’s a bit ironic to say that the states must step up and lead, but considering President Trump’s glaring inaction on sustainability, that is the reality in Washington,” Quigley said.
The ICJC said it plans to hold several types of events throughout the state in the upcoming year to encourage conversation.