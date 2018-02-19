CHICAGO (CBS) — A combination of heavy rain and melting snow across the Chicago area could cause flooding by Tuesday evening, and the flooding could be significant along some rivers and streams, especially to the southeast.

A string of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to most of the area, and could produce a total of 2 to 4 inches in some areas, with the heaviest precipitation south and east of Chicago. Storms are expected to continue on and off from Monday afternoon until Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the combination of heavy rain and melting snow will cause flooding along some rivers in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Some rivers could see major flooding.

A flood watch has been issued for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana from 6 p.m. Monday through late Tuesday night.

Flood watch remains in effect tonight through Tuesday night for northern Il and northwest IN. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/maQ7FAFGy6 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 19, 2018

National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi said floods are a threat just about everywhere in the Chicago region, especially in traditionally flood-prone areas.

“We’re going to be looking for waves of rain and some thunderstorms; and the combination of the rainfall from that, plus the melting snow, plus the fact the ground is frozen – meaning whatever rain falls will run off immediately into rivers – looks like it could pose a flooding risk across the area,” he said.