Chicago’s art scene is being kept alive by talented local artists and the patrons who purchase their art. Art comes in all shapes and sizes. Photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, and many other forms of art can be found at the galleries in the Chicago area. The galleries and artists need the support of residents and visitors to help them stay in business. So, visit any one of the galleries listed here and do your part to support the Chicago art scene.

Sacred Art

4619 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

(773) 728-2803

www.sacredartstore.com

This art gallery and gift boutique is located in the Lincoln Square neighborhood and represents over 100 artists. Opened in 2006, Sacred Art is the venue for craft shows to benefit local charities and art-related activities to benefit local schools. The owners of Sacred Art personally know each of the artists whose work they display. The motto, “Art is not a luxury”, inspires them to keep the store stocked with art that just about anyone can afford to purchase. Sacred Art sells original art made by local artists in prints, stationery, wearables, jewelry, and more. This venue opens Tuesday – Sunday at noon.

Mars Gallery

1139 W. Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 226-7808

www.marsgallery.com

Mars Gallery sits in a 19th century building in Chicago’s West Loop. Opened in 1988, the gallery contains three levels of contemporary art, modern art, figurative, abstract, and many more styles of art. Most of the art on display is for sale and has been created by local artists. See something you like but don’t like the frame? Mars Gallery also offers framing services. So, come out and support Mars Gallery and local artists.

Naperville Art League Fine Art Center & Gallery

508 N. Center St.

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 355-2530

www.napervilleartleague.com

Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery is located just north of the Naperville Train Station. The National Art League holds many of its art classes, events, and workshops at this venue so check out the events section of the website for upcoming events. Many of the artists that display their art at this gallery are from the Chicago area and would appreciate your support. Come on out and see the offerings at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery.

Hyde Park Art Center

5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Chicago, IL 60615

(773) 324-5220

www.hydeparkart.org

Hyde Park Art Center offers art classes, Q & A’s by local artists, a residency program for new and emerging artists, and much more. The art center also hosts solo art shows featuring emerging Chicago artists. Each year, Hyde Park Art Center unveils 20 exhibitions for the enjoyment of the over 45,000 visitors per year to peruse at their leisure. The center is even open from noon – 5pm on Sunday, as well as other hours during the week.

ARC Gallery

2156 N. Damen Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 252-2232

www.artgallery.org

This not-for-profit gallery strives to provide an atmosphere where visitors can enjoy the various types of art being created by local artists. Although the ARC Gallery is a women-run cooperative gallery, its walls and shelves are lined with art from both women and men from the Chicago area. ARC is always looking for the next emerging artist so check out the ‘calls for entries’ section of the website often. Support the Chicago art scene by coming the ARC and purchasing some of the fine art displayed at this venue.

