CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday marks 25 years since the CTA first began using color-coded route names on the ‘L.’

It’s as simple as black and white: the ‘L’ is part of the fabric of Chicago. However, it’s only been coloring our world for 25 years. The old maps of the city’s ‘L’ system show a complex web of lines and routes.

Wednesday we mark 25 years of using color-coded route names on the 'L'! This pic of an early 1993 map (at Illinois Railway Museum) is from when, after swapping South Side's thru-routings to form modern Red & Green Lines, we were about to begin Orange Line service. #CTAhistory pic.twitter.com/zBsRpI7LmJ — cta (@cta) February 19, 2018

“We switched to colors to make the system a little more user-friendly,” said Graham Garfield, the CTA’s historian. “They had names — mostly geographical names like Ravenswood Milwaukee.”

A monotone CTA map from the archives looks more like a confusing spider web, according to CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.

While the CTA first started using color in the 70’s, the names only became official in 1993.

“The Red Line is our heaviest ridership line, it’s our North/South trunk line, so we wanted to give it the strongest color,” Garfield said.

The Orange Line serves Midway, a color on early maps reserved for the now yellow Skokie Swift.

“Skokie should not feel bad — it’s got the brightest color in the rainbow!” Garfield said.

The Pink Line, debuted in 2006, was named in a student essay competition.

“I believe the student wrote that it was a happy color and made her feel good,” Garfield recalled.

Eight colors of the rainbow currently crisscross Chicago, but could there be more coming ’round the bend?

“If we add a ninth route, we’re going to have to dig deep into the Crayola box to come up with a new color,” Garfield joked.

25 years ago, it cost $1.50 to hop aboard — in tokens.