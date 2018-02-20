CHICAGO (CBS) — In a poignant and heartfelt letter to the people of Chicago, the wife of late Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer thanked the city he served for “the outpouring of love and support” it showed after his violent death while apprehending a suspect in the Loop last week.

Erin Bauer’s letter was shared on Facebook by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which provides assistance to the families of fallen officers. Cmdr. Bauer was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a four-time felon outside the Thompson Center in the Loop.

In her letter, Erin Bauer thanked the thousands of people who lined 111th Street as her husband’s body was driven to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Saturday for his burial, and the countless others who have signed sympathy books at City Hall and the 18th District police station where he was commander, or otherwise reached out to the family to thank Bauer for his service.

Her full letter is below: