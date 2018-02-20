CHICAGO (CBS/WBBM) — Chicago-area commuters have a lot to watch out for as we see big weather swings.
Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Gianna Urgo says the state is very concerned about the big drop in temperatures.
“The temperatures are supposed to drop, and then anything that’s wet on the pavement could freeze, and that creates a sheet of ice which is very dangerous for drivers,” she said. “Our two biggest issues are flooding incidents, as well as potholes.”
Urgo says another major problem on the expressways is buckling pavement, which she says is common with a combination of temperature changes and moisture.
She says state crews are working as fast as they can to fix the pavement, but she urges drivers to be cautious because potholes and pavement buckles can happen anytime in such conditions.