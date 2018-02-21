(CBS) — Seven years for justice. The mother of a 19-year-old man killed by imprisoned Chicago Police Officer Marco Proano says that’s how long it took to clear her son’s name.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov tells us why she never gave up.

Priscilla Price’s son, Niko Husband, was shot dead by Proano in 2011. Proano is the same officer now in prison for shooting into a car full of teenagers in 2013.

From the beginning, Husband’s family insisted the teen was unarmed and guilt-free. They sued, and a jury agreed with them. Then a judge reversed the jury’s decision.

That was three weeks before the release of the Laquan McDonald video and two months before Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo fatally shot Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier.

Price’s appeal just languished.

“Niko just got lost in the shuffle of things,” she says.

Until this week. That is when appellate judges unanimously decided to restore the jury’s original wrongful-death decision and $3.5 million award.

“It was definite vindication for the price and husband family,” family attorney Donald Shapiro says.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department would not comment on the appellate decision.

If the city doesn’t fight it, Price says she’d like to start a scholarship foundation in her son’s name. Niko was a college freshman when he died.